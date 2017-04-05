Got Plumbing Problems? Usage These Easy Tips!

Fixing your own plumbing can be a difficult and intimidating thing to try. There are so many things to know, and it seems like it could be easy to accidentally break something and make the problem worse. However, taking care of common plumbing problems can be easy with the proper knowledge. Read on for some practical tips on solving and avoiding plumbing issues.

When choosing a plumber make sure he is insured and licensed. This is very important. If there is a plumbing emergency, you want to make sure the plumber has met the training requirements of the state. If he is insured, this covers any accidental damage done while fixing your plumbing.

Unclog drains with ease. Try using a plunger and drain cleaner, as your clog may simply be a build-up of hair and debris. If this doesn't work you may have to clear the drain with a snake. Feed the snake into the drain line as far as it will go. Turn the crank gently, which will help to loosen the clog. Remove the snake, and run water down the drain to see if the clog has been removed. You may have to use the snake a couple of times, before the clog is cleared so don't give up!

Use a hairdryer to thaw frozen pipes, after you shut off the water to the house. A hairdryer will gently heat the pipe and thaw the ice without causing significant damage to the pipe. Shutting off the water first means that if the pipe is broken, there will be no rush of water into the house.

Look closely at your toilets several times throughout the year. Check to see if there are any leaks that you may not have noticed; you can do this by placing five or six drops of food coloring in the tank. If there is a leak, the color will seep into the bowl within half an hour. This process will help you catch a small problem before it gets too out of control.

Many people deal with clogged toilets. However, if your toilet will not flush every time, the water rises to the top, and there is bubbling effect occasionally, this can be due to a much deeper blockage in the main pipe. The main pipe must then be cleaned in order for your toilet to work properly.

Make sure to never leave any flammable liquids near your water heater. Certain liquids like gasoline, solvents, or adhesives are flammable, and if left too close to the water heater, can ignite. If you have to have these liquids in your basement, place it far away from your water heater.

DIY plumbing jobs will require that you understand how to solder copper for the lines for the water supply. You can practice this skill so that you will be able to run your lines without worrying about it leaking. Search online for video tutorials that can help you get a handle on how to go about soldering.

Ask before the plumber comes out if they charge for the consultation. In order to quote a project, the plumber has to come out to inspect your particular issue. It is standard to charge for the consultation appointment but the prices can vary wildly. Ask upfront so that you aren't surprised by the total.

Treating your drains every month is a great way to avoid future clogs and other problems, and it's a very simple procedure. Just run one to two gallons of hot tap water down each drain in your house.

There are simple ways to check your toilet for leaks that can ultimately lead to great cost savings in the long run. The easiest way to do this is to pour a small amount of food dye into the holding tank of your toilet overnight. In the morning, if you have any color in the basin then you know you have a leak that needs some attention.

Sometimes kitchen sinks can be clogged up due to a slow accumulation of solidified grease. One quick fix for this is to try pouring very hot grease down the sink, which will liquefy the grease clogging the drain and carry it down. Water won't work, because grease will not dissolve in water.

When getting plumbing quotes for your home, make sure you receive them in writing. Your quote should have the material and labor costs so that both parties know what to expect from the job. If you do not get it in writing, when the job starts, you have nothing to fall back on.

If you have a leak and your water bill is going up, there is a method you can try before you call a professional. You can use the red-dye system to detect whether the leak is above ground, underground, or whether it has anything to do with the toilets.

For those who are conservation minded, purchasing a water heater that is tankless is a wise investment. Tank-less hot water heaters work differently that conventional heaters. Rather than keeping a large amount of water heated in case you may need it, they only heat water when it is triggered by you needing hot water. This uses up way less energy, because the heater is not keeping water warm uneccessarily.

When you are going to do laundry in your home washing machine, do not use excess detergent, bleach or other chemicals. Too many of these products can cause the natural bacteria in your septic system to be killed. Just use enough of these products in order to get your laundry done.

When you are deciding to work on a plumbing project yourself, first make a list of all of the tools and items that you could possibly need. After this, make sure that you have all of these things close at hand. There is nothing worse than almost finishing a project, but not having the correct screw.

In conclusion, plumbing is a skill that you should know about - plain and simple. It is something that you will always be able to use and you may be able to save yourself a lot of money and frustration in the future. Hopefully this article was beneficial to you.