Is Your Carpet Dingy And Dirty? Read These Tips.

The first step in solving a problem is admitting that you have one! If guests look at your carpet with disdain, you either have rude company or a stained carpet. Read this article for tips on how to hire a carpet cleaning company that will do the job correctly the first time.

Think about your pets and your children before you have your carpets cleaned. While many companies have changed their ways, others are still using chemicals that can be hazardous to the health of animals and children, who will have their face right in the carpet. Know what they use before you allow them to clean your carpets.

Be wary of any company that only contacts you by phone or bases their prices on a per room basis. These are warning signs as every room is a different size. Professional carpet cleaners should base cost on the room's area.

Get quotes on having your carpet treatment with a stain repelling solution. The most common product used is referred to as Scotch Guard, but there are others out there that work great as well. This type of product can put a protective layer on your carpet, preventing stains from penetrating as long as you soak it up right away.

Ask your carpet cleaning company how long they have been in business. This is an industry where people come and go a lot, and you do not want to hire the new guy on the block. Finding someone with years of experience can benefit you. It shows they are serious about their business and have a reputation that has allowed them to sustain.

The most effective way to preserve your new carpet is to prevent soil from coming in contact with it. Use carpet runners in high-traffic areas and make sure family members remove their shoes before walking onto carpeted areas. Spot cleaning may be necessary just inside the entry door of a carpeted room.

A carpet cleaning company you're looking to hire should have state-of-the-art equipment. A good company will at least have a procedure for cleaning that consists of 6 steps. The steps should involve vacuuming the carpet, pre-treatment, pre-grooming, steam cleaning, post-spot cleaning and a speed drying process. Any less than that, you can question the quality of work.

Make sure that you check the references of any carpet cleaning company before you consider hiring them. Do not allow cheap prices to blind you to the facts. Ask for references and call each and every one of them. You don't want to overlook the references and end up with a real problem.

You want to feel absolutely comfortable with the representatives of your carpet cleaning company. From the time you start asking about their services to the time the job is completed, you should be content with them. Good companies are genuinely concerned about the happiness and satisfaction of their customers.

Ask the companies you plan to hire how long it will take for your carpets to dry. If you're stuck out of your home for 24 hours, you may be very inconvenienced. If the dry time is very long, ask if they have fans you can rent to speed it up.

Any syrupy liquid on your carpet might seem like an impossible mess to clean up. Luckily, it is easier to clean this than most stains. When you have syrup on your carpet, just mix hot water with a colorless dish soap. Use the solution to dissolve the sugars and help clean up the mess.

Ask your carpet cleaning company if they use a grooming tool after shampooing your carpets. A grooming tool acts somewhat like a rake. It can re-fluff your carpets, and it allows them to dry faster. This helps to optimize the look of your clean carpets, and it means you have to spend less time avoiding stepping on wet carpeting.

Find out everything that is included in the rate you are quoted by the carpet cleaning company. There are some companies that will tell you one price, then charge a lot more for extra services. Read all contracts clearly so you know exactly what you should be receiving for your money.

Do not use too much cleaning product when you are steam cleaning. This is important, as too much product could ruin the colors of your carpet. Look for a cleaning product that has a pH that is not higher than 10, as this will prevent your carpet fibers from being negatively affected.

Instead of hoping that people won't notice your stained carpet or covering it up with throw rugs, consider hiring a carpet cleaning company. With these tips, you are sure to find the right one! Remember this article next time you think about replacing your entire carpet due to its stains!