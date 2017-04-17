Improvements That Boost Security In Your House

If you have been thinking for a while that you would like to make some updates or improvements to your home, but have put it off because you just don't know where to start, this article will help you determine what to do, how to do it, as well as, how to get the best deal possible.

Seriously reconsider adding a swimming pool to your backyard. A pool can be an enjoyable addition to a home. What some people fail to realize is that they are also very expensive. Not only are there the initial costs to consider, there is also the cost of regular upkeep. Make sure you have the money and time required, to keep your pool area from falling into disrepair, before you spend the money on it.

If you have a porch, consider repainting it. Make sure the paint you choose is of good quality. Make sure you use the same paint type as the existing paint. An oil-based paint is better for trims and will last a long time but you should use a water-based paint for decks or floors since oil-based paint can become slippery in the winter.

Use PVC cement and PVC primer to attach two PVC pipes. Without these items, the pipes won't stay together and liquids may leak from them. Make sure the PVC pipes are dry before attempting to glue them together.

If you want to replace locks, you can replace the entire knob or just the cylinder. The cylinder will keep the lock in place at all times. If you have lost your house key, you can change the cylinder without having to change whole lock. If you are replacing a lock for cosmetic purposes, you will need to replace the whole unit.

Putting on a new roof is one of the major expenses of home ownership. Get more than one estimate and don't forget to look at references. Whether you want composite shingles, lightweight tile, metal, or wood shake on your roof, you'll have a lot of choices. A good contractor can help give you options.

Do not listen to contractors who tell you that they can finish a home improvement job in a ridiculously short amount of time. Usually, they have great motivation to finish quickly. They may want to rush their workers so they can move them to other jobs. This can cut both ways though, as contractors might try and gouge you for overtime that is not necessary.

One of the smallest improvements to your home with the biggest impact is a deep cleaning of the house. Spending the time to clean every section of your house will improve the overall smell, look, and environment of your home. A thorough cleaning is often overlooked as a cost effective method of home improvement.

Install solar panels on your roof to use less paid electricity. Not only will your electricity bill be less, but you will have a smaller carbon footprint and be more environmentally friendly. The government is providing tax breaks for people who install solar energy equipment in their homes, so take advantage of it.

Install smoke detectors in every room of the house. Smoke detectors are cheap, and they can save your family's life in the event of a fire. All you need for installation in most cases is a screwdriver. At a bare minimum, make sure you put one in the kitchen and one near the door of every bedroom.

Securely screw your bookcases and other tall furniture to your walls! Not only is this step an important safety precaution in fortifying your home for a potential earthquake, doing so might actually prevent a child or elderly person from knocking these tall items over on themselves and sustaining serious injuries.

If every closet, cabinet, and drawer in your home is filled to capacity, consider building a garden storage shed on your property. These structures add considerable worth to the resale value of a home and are ideal for storing garden implements, tools, extra lawn furniture, and other belongings that can be safely stored outside.

Replace counter tops in your bathroom and kitchen with new marble or granite tops. Over time, counters will wear down especially if they are made of laminate. Older homes can have outdated or vintage counters. By replacing the counters you will improve the eye appeal and home value without spending a great deal of cash.

To add style to your walls without spending a lot of money, hang up family photos. While artwork can be costly, picture frames can be picked up on the cheap. Don't feel like you have to pay for a professional photoshoot. Even normal photos shot with a digital camera can look very stylish when framed.

It's incredible how much some people are willing to settle when it comes to the paint on their walls. Those who do paint often don't choose colors which add value to their home. Therefore, ensure you learn about paint schemes so that you can select some great ones. This will significantly help improve the mood of any room and increase your home's value.

Be sure you have proper tools for the jobs you wish to do. It is fairly common to have a variety of household tools, but if you run out of painter's tape, your living room may not come out as pristine as you hoped. Keep a stock on items you may need, and always pick up more when needed.

As you can see, home improvement has the potential to do a lot of good in the aesthetics of your home as well as it's market value. Making some wise investments may really pay off in the long run and make your home more energy efficient and valuable.