Quality Affordable Insect Control Products That Work

There are few things more annoying than finding that your home is infested with pests. Sometimes it can seem as if there is no way to rid your property of these unwanted guests. Fortunately, there are some easy and effective pest control tips that you can use to eliminate pests from your property.

Do not leave any food out or unsealed and make sure that you clean up any crumbs or food scraps. Bugs, especially roaches love to get into food scraps that have been left out. Put used food in a tightly sealed container or in a baggie that bugs cannot break into.

You should regularly inspect the plumbing of your home and make sure you do not leave any traces of water, for instance under the pots you use for your plants or on your kitchen counter. Humidity can lead to a fungus infestation and leaks will provide pest with the water needed to survive.

Keep your garage, basement or any other work area clean if you do projects at home. Make sure that wood scraps and dusts are regularly swept up, collected and disposed of. Termites are not very big, so they do not need big pieces of wood to come in and start munching.

One of the things that you can do to reduce the amount of pests in your home is to check the exterior of your home for colonies of ants or bugs. You can exterminate from the outside first, as this is generally where the problem will start from before it comes in your house.

Keep sweet smelling food products in sealed containers or in the fridge. Sweet foods can easily attract a vast variety of pests, from rodents to ants. If you do not have enough containers to seal your sugar, cereal and breads you should invest in them. It will cost you a lot less than paying an exterminator.

Don't keep food out. Every time you make a meal, make sure to cover it and even better, put it in the refrigerator or an air-tight container. Animals are better at smelling than people are, and if they smell something tasty, they are going to come looking for it. Make sure you don't leave food out too long.

If you would like to figure out if you have termites, have a dog with training sniff for them, instead of just a human. A human that looks for termites may only be able to see if a third or so of your house is safe. A dog that is properly trained can sniff out 100 percent of your property. They can smell methane gas that the termites leave behind when they eat wood.

Do you have ants in your home? Get rid of these insects by mixing some borax and sugar. Pour this concoction on your doorstep and all around your home. If you know where the ants come from, pour a generous quantity of borax and sugar in these areas. The ants will be drawn by the sugar but the borax will kill them.

Trees should not be planted close to your house if you have rat and mice problems. Rodents can enter your home more easily if they can climb a tree and drop onto your roof. Aim for a distance of 15 feet or more from your residence.

Avoid furniture from unknown sources. Furniture, especially upholstered furniture, can harbor pests. To keep them out of your home, avoid furniture from resale shops, trading websites, or the side of the road. If you bring an infested piece of furniture into your home, it can spread to all of your own furniture as well.

Seal any leaks. Whether you're dealing with ants or other pests, one way to stop them is by sealing off an entry point. For smaller pests, a tiny amount of silicone caulk can accomplish this. If you're dealing with rats or mice, you need to stuff some steel wool into that hole, then cover it up using wire mesh.

When you have a flea infestation, it's best to vacuum everything and anything. Start with carpets and rugs, then vacuum chairs and couches, and then your mattresses, too. Once you're done, throw out the bag immediately. If you have a canister vacuum, empty the canister outside into a plastic bag.

Enlist neighbors to help you control pests. Neighbors will often be suffering from the same problems. Even if you eliminate them, if they're next door, it's possible that they can come back anytime. Ask your neighbors about helping you all live pest-free lives.

Keep your home clean. Many pests can be kept from your home with some simple cleaning. Eliminate food sources by washing dishes promptly, keeping the trash empty and the counters clean. Eliminating clutter also eliminates potential hiding places for pests. A clean home is inhospitable to pests, preventing them from becoming a problem in the first place.

If you have an ant problem, boric acid is your solution. Sprinkle some of this outside. Especially around your home where they are getting in. When ants bring some back to the ant hill, the other ants will eat and and they will die. This will also help keep them from entering your home.

Do you have a rodent problem? If so, you need to do some work with your yard. Make it impossible for rodents to live in your yard. Focus on areas where rodents like to congregate, such as bushes, debris and weeds. Keep your yard free of debris, and make sure your trash bins have lids that fit securely. Taking these steps can help ensure that rodents pass on your home in search of easier pickings.

It isn't easy to eliminate pests. Some folks require a great deal of time to truly eradicate them. Apply what you've learned here, and get rid of them now. You will finally have great sleep in your home because it has no pests.