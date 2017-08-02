What You Should Know If You're Thinking Of Having Your Carpets Cleaned Up

Having your carpets cleaned can be a real headache, but trying to do it on your own can be even worse. How can you know which carpet cleaning service to hire? With the right advice, the decision is simple. Just use the following tips to choose the right service for your needs.

Make sure that the carpet cleaning company has insurance. You do not want to allow anyone into your home to do a job and they are not properly insured. You need to make sure that they have a way to replace anything that they damage while they are doing work in your home.

Ask for a full-service quote when you are calling around for carpet cleaning. Many companies will try to give you a quote based on minimal service so that they can get their foot in the door. Unfortunately, you will have already taken a day off of work before you find out what the costs really are if you do not follow this tip.

Often times, carpet cleaning companies specialize in other services such as grout, porches and patios. Many times they also specialize in cleaning upholstery, so it is a good idea to inquire about this. You might even be able to find a carpet/upholstery special.

Have your carpets cleaned as often as you can. The longer that you wait inbetween cleanings the harder it will be to remove all of the dirt that has built up. You should aim to have your carpets cleaned about four times a year for the best results each time.

If you are cleaning a stain, try to focus on working towards the middle. This motion will isolate the stain so that it will not spread on your floor. Try to use a cleaning product that gets rid of the stain without harming your rug in the process for the best results.

The most effective way to preserve your new carpet is to prevent soil from coming in contact with it. Use carpet runners in high-traffic areas and make sure family members remove their shoes before walking onto carpeted areas. Spot cleaning may be necessary just inside the entry door of a carpeted room.

Always compare rates before you choose a carpet cleaning company to come to your home. Every company has a different strategy to make a profit, and some of them try to trick their customers. Be sure to have a firm quote in hand before you choose which company you will use.

Watch out for the "upsell". This is a common tactic of quite a few carpet cleaning companies. When practicing this tactic, they will quote you a low price and then start trying to sell you a lot of extra services without telling you they are extra. Spot treatments, cleaning high traffic areas and more will often be discussed after the work has started and will increase the price substantially.

Consider hiring a professional to clean your carpet once a year or if you are dealing with though stains. Compare different professionals and ask for quotes before you decide to hire one. Your carpet will look brand new and keeping it clean will be much easier after a professional treats it.

Prior to hiring a certain company to clean your carpets, do as much research on them as you can. This means checking them out on the BBB's website and looking for online reviews. You want to make sure you are getting the best service possible for the money you will spend.

Never use a new product on your carpeting without testing it first. Some chemicals can cause staining on certain carpets, and others could degrade the material. Always test a spot in a corner and let it sit for a few hours before you use it to clean a stain so that you do not risk ruining your carpet completely.

Always read the fine print on any coupon that you use from a carpet cleaning company. They will offer discounts and a specific number of rooms. Make sure you know what size rooms they are referring to and if hallways and stairs are included. Ask if they include spot treatment and deodorizing after cleaning as well.

Of the many types of carpet stains, red wine can be one of the most difficult to remove. They can treat it or at least minimize its damage. You should first use white wine so you're sure the red wine is diluted. An absorbent towel and some cold water can be used to blot the area. Use table salt to cover the area and let it sit for 10 minutes before you vacuum.

Remember, simply because you saw an advertisement for a cleaning company that quoted one particular fee, that doesn't mean that you will get that deal. Call the company first and discuss pricing. They may have "fine print" built into their offer, and your home might not qualify for the low rate. Always know what you are getting into.

These tips will help you find a reliable and professional cleaner. Failing to observe these standards could ultimately cost you a ton of money! Take the time to find exactly what you are looking for. Taking good care of your carpet is a great investment!