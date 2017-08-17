House Enhancement And You: Tips For A Better House

If you've got a spare weekend and want to do something to improve your home, take a few seconds to read the advice that follows. While not everyone can do it themselves, even those who are hiring a professional, will benefit from understanding a few of basics of home improvement.

Changing a tire can be problematic if you don't happen to be a very strong person. Loosening the lug nuts, in particular, can take more strength than many of us have. Use a cheater bar! A yard long piece of pipe that is just big enough to fit over the end of your lug wrench will give you that extra leverage to get the job done.

If you have tiles in your bathroom, make sure to use bath rugs in front of your toilet and bathtub. Adding bath rugs not only adds a touch of personality to your bathroom, but also keeps you from slipping and falling; try rugs with different patterns and designs for a look that is uniquely your own.

Advance planning is key for any home improvement project. Leaving important decisions unmade until the day the work gets done is a recipe for disaster. You could make the wrong choices, or delay your project by not making any decisions at all. So, make a detailed plan and you will save yourself a lot of hardship during the project.

Once you've checked the flapper valve, if the toilet is still running, check the chain. If the length of the chain linking the arm lever to the flapper valve is too short, water will keep running from the tank, as there would be no seal. To remedy this, simply remove the old chain and attach a longer one from a hardware store.

Aluminum foil can be used to cover up electrical outlets before painting commences. The foil protects while you paint and is much easier to work with than tape. And cleaning up is a snap! Just make sure the paint is dry before removing the foil.

Don't get too carried away demolishing everything in your path when you begin a project. Always check structural integrity behind walls, cabinets and other places well before you tear them down. If that wall was hiding electrical wiring, you could end up making a big mess if you were careless.

Your outdoor chair cushions will eventually flatten as time goes by. A way to get your cushions back to normal is to place them outside in the sunshine. The sun will get the moisture out of them and have them looking bouncy again. Make sure to flip the sides of the cushion, and don't leave it out too long, as the sun can make the fabric colors fade.

Using an area rug not only protects your floor, but helps highlight a piece of furniture. Use a printed area rug to call attention to a piece of furniture such as a nice, sleek sofa or an ornate coffee table that you are proud of. Make sure that the size of your area rug is not overwhelming to the point of highlighting your whole room.

When your house is for sale, you should weigh the positives and negatives of owning a security alarm. The security benefits of the alarm might be vital if your neighborhood is dangerous and you have already moved out of the house.

When building an addition to your home, make sure to use insurance-friendly materials. Cement or steel buildings present less of a liability to the insurance company in case of fire, so they charge lower premiums for using them. Wood framed buildings will greatly increase your premiums, because these are much more likely to be damaged in any sort of disaster or fire.

If you are buying tools and equipment for a home improvement project, don't cheap out on the essentials. For example, a cheaply-built ladder will often fall apart while being used and low-quality paintbrushes may shed bristles into the paint, leaving ugly marks on the walls. Aim for middle-grade equipment if you are on a budget, otherwise, you may be in for some nasty accidents.

If you are planning a home renovation, make sure you have some way to dispose of construction debris. Any major renovation project is going to result in a lot of debris and much of it will be substances that shouldn't be mixed in with city trash. Plan ahead and you won't be stuck with it.

Hang your brooms up and off the floor. Over time, the bristles on the brush will become deformed and no longer clean well if the are on the floor. Hanging the brooms will extend their lifetime. You will end up replacing brooms less and you will save money by buying less frequently.

Extend the life of your hot water tank by draining it completely once per year. Water tanks that are never emptied may have several inches of sediment in the bottom, which can contribute to premature wear on the tank. Shut the gas or electricity supply off before draining the tank by using the valve located at the bottom.

It is best to paint your home in the spring and fall months. During the winter the air is filled with too much moisture that can cause the paint to take an extended amount of time to dry. During the summer months it can be too hot and cause the paint to blister or bubble.

Now that you're more informed about home improvement, you need the necessary tools for the project. Reread this information if you're ever stuck or don't know how to move forward in a project.